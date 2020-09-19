Barcelona continue their preparation for La Liga 2020-21 season with the Joan Gamper trophy final match against Elche on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). Barcelona will begin their La Liga 2020-21 season against Villarreal next week and will hope to be ready for action when they visit the Yellow Submarines. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch and where to watch the Barcelona vs Elche Joan Gamper Trophy final should scroll down for all information, including Live telecast and live streaming online and live score details for Barcelona vs Elche clash.

Barcelona finished La Liga on second behind title winners Real Madrid last season and will hope to clinch the title this season. They have played Gimnastic and Girona in club friendlies and beat both by 3-1 margins.

When is Barcelona vs Elche, Joan Gamper Trophy 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona vs Elche match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium on September 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 09:30 pm IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Elche, Joan Gamper Trophy 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Barcelona vs Elche match on television as there are no official broadcaster for the Joan Gamper Trophy in India. But Barcelona and Lionel Messi fans need not worry as they can still follow the game live on online platforms.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Elche, Joan Gamper Trophy 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live stream it online on through Barca TV. Barca TV+ will also be live streaming the Barcelona vs Elche Joan Gamper Trophy match online for its fans. Fans can also follow the match online on Football Streams.

The Joan Gamper Trophy match is an annual club friendly tournament which is held every year just before Barcelona start their La Liga season.

