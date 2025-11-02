La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona will be looking for redemption after their defeat in the El Clasico when they take on Elche at home this evening in the La Liga. As things stand, Real Madrid have the upper hand in the title race with the Los Blancos claiming a fourth straight victory yesterday. The Catalonians need to string a series of wins while also hoping their key rival drops points going forward to bounce back. Opponents Elche have two defeats in their last three games and lack the momentum to face one of the best teams in the league. Barcelona versus Elche will be streamed on the FanCode app from 11:00 PM IST. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Pedri, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha are the big names missing in action for Barcelona. Ferran Torres is set to be the focal point in attack with Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford as the two wingers. Fermin Lopez will be deployed in the final third as the no 10 for the home side. Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado will pair up in midfield and drive the team forward.

Hector Fort has been given the go-ahead to participate in the game, with him being on loan from Barcelona at Elche. Andre Silva and Rafa Mir will be part of the attack in a 3-5-2 formation with Aleix Febas, Marc Aguado, and Rodri Mendoza in midfield. Alvaro Nunez and German Valera will be the two attacking wingbacks. Chaos in El Clasico! Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal Engage in Heated Argument, Scuffle Breaks Out Between Players After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1.

Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Elche Date Sunday, November 2 Time 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Barcelona will take on Elche in La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, November 2. The Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona and it will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Elche live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Barcelona vs Elche La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Elche live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 299. Barcelona will make light work of Girona in this game and cruise to a 3-0 win at home.

