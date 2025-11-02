Barcelona will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they are set to clash with Elche at their home. Barcelona suffered a daunting loss against Real Madrid in the El Clasico last gameweek and with it they are now some distance behind Real Madrid. Barcelona are now eight points away from league leaders Real Madrid who have secured another victory in the La Liga 2025-26 on November 2. Hansi Flick will know that in order to give the Los Blancos some good chase and in order to build pressure on them, Barcelona will have to keep winning. Although it will be a tough challenge for them due to injury problems they are suffering at this point. Lamine Yamal Confirms His Breakup With Nicki Nicole, Barcelona Young Sensation Denies Cheating on Argentine Singer.

Barcelona won the domestic double last season and alongside coach Hansi Flick, much of the credit goes to Lamine Yamal who had a fantastic season. Yamal had a phenomenal year in 2024 and the start of 2025 when he won UEFA Euro with Spain, made it to the UEFA Champions League semifinal with Barcelona, won the domestic double and ended as runner-up in the UEFA Nations League. He also finished second in the Ballon d'Or 2025. But the 2025-26 has not started well for him with controversies hitting him alongside injury problems. Despite that, fans are eager to know if Lamine Yamal will play in the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 game, they will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Good news for fans is that Yamal is expected to take the field in the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2025-26 match. Yamal was seen in the training session with FC Barcelona teammates, where the player participated in several drills and situation simulations under the supervision of Hansi Flick. With his fitness guaranteed, he is set to start in the playing XI of Barcelona against Elche. Chaos in El Clasico! Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal Engage in Heated Argument, Scuffle Breaks Out Between Players After Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 2-1.

Lamine Yamal In FC Barcelona Training

That's a trademark Lamine pass 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/S9AKYxbBFD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2025

Yamal has been struggling with a groin injury for a few weeks, and although he started the Clasico, he put in a subdued performance and still seems affected by the issue. “Lamine is good. I just spoke with him and he’s doing good,” revealed Flick ahead of the Elche match. “Of course, he has some days where he feels some pain, but now he really works hard, and he has improved a lot in these things. He’s on a good evolution, so this is what we can say” Flick signed off.

