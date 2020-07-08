Barcelona vs Espanyol La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: Barcelona ended their run of poor form with a sublime performance against a decent Villareal team that just about kept them in the title run. Next up for the defending champions is a game against city rivals Espanyol at the Camo Nou. Barcelona simply have to win all their remaining games and hope Real Madrid drop a few points on the way in order to defend their title. Quique Setien is a man under a lot of pressure at the moment with talks of him getting sacked at the end of the season growing momentum. Only an impressive end to the campaign could see him hold onto his job. BAR vs ESL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Espanyol Football Match.

Frenkie De Jong, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele remain the players out injured for Barcelona, but the rest of the squad is available for selection. Antoine Griezmann was on the scoresheet against Barcelona and should start tonight along with Lionel Messi in a two-man attack. Riqui Puig in the number ten role is a floater in midfield with his link-up play with the forward line crucial for the hosts. Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets keep things organised at the base while Arthur gets a start too despite being sold to Juventus.

Espanyol should deploy a 4-4-2 formation against Barcelona with Wu Lei and Raul de Tomas in the attack. Oscar Melendo and Adrian Embarba are the traditional wingers in the team with Marc Roca and David Lopez playing in a sweeper role. Bernardo Espinosa in the heart of defence has a lot of responsibility on his shoulder as he gears up to face the likes of Lionel Messi and co.

When is Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona vs Espanyol clash will be played at Camp Nou on July 09, 2020 (Wednesday mid-night). The La Liga 2019-20 match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 football match won’t be telecasted live on any TV Channels as there are no official broadcasters for the Spanish league in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Espanyol clash in La Liga 2019-20 can be streamed online of the Facebook channel of La Liga. So fans can log into La Liga FB page to catch the live action of the game. Barcelona will score a few against Espanyol tonight that will likely work as a confident booster for them with crucial games coming up thick and fast.

