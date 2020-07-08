Barcelona will host Espanyol in their forthcoming encounter in La Liga 2019-20. The match will be played at the Camp Nou on Thursday (July 9). Stakes are quite in the game as the reigning champions will look to keep their title chase alive. With 73 points, Barcelona are second in the points table while Real Madrid are at the pinnacle with 77 points. Nevertheless, the Catalans will step onto the game as definite favourites. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defender, midfielders and strikers for BAR vs ESL match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Quique Setien to Remain in Charge of Barcelona Next Season, Says Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Quique Setien’s men haven’t been at their best since the restart of the season. Three of their seven games ended in a draw due to which Real Madrid were able to broaden the gap between them in the points table. On the other hand, Espanyol’s only win after the restart of the season came against Alaves. Well, they are already out of the contest and will play for pride. On the other hand, Barcelona will like to register a thumping victory.

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué (BAR) will join Espanyol trio Dídac Vilà (ESP), Leonardo Cabrera (ESL) and Javi Lopez (ESL) as the four defenders for this match.

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Arturo Vidal (BAR) should be the first midfielder on the Dream11 team. Marc Roca ( ESL) and Sergio Busquets (BAR) will be the other two midfielders.

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The forwards will be led by an all Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga 2019-20, Drea11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Gerard Piqué (BAR), Dídac Vilà (ESL), Leonardo Cabrera (ESL), Javi Lopez (ESL), Arturo Vidal (BAR), Marc Roca (ESL), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Luis Suarez (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Lionel Messi should undoubtedly be selected as the captain of the team while his partner-in-crime Luis Suarez should be named as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2020 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).