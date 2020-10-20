Barcelona will hope to start its UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign with a win when they face Ferencvaros in their opening Group G match against the Hungarian club on October 21 (Wednesday). Barcelona’s last UCL match was a 2-8 humiliation against Bayern Munich and they will want to leave that behind and start with a fresh ambition when they play Ferencvarosi TC in the Champions League group stage match. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros UCL Group G clash should scroll down for all information, including live-action on SonyLiv. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Frenchman Reluctant To Sign New PSG Deal Amid Real Madrid, Liverpool Interest.

Roland Koeman’s side continue to be without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jordi Alba through injury, Ter Stegen had undergone knee surgery and is out for long-term while centre-back Samuel Umtiti is still facing issues with his knee and is out of this clash. Barcelona lost 0-1 to Getafe in their last game before the international break and will hope to return to winning ways. Ferencvaros, on the other, are making a Champions League group stage appearance for the first time after 25 years.

When is Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros group stage match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at Camp Nou. The match will take place on October 21 (Tuesday midnight) and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Group G match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match?

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Champions League group stage match will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group G clash online for fans in India.

