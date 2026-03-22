La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona return to domestic action this afternoon as they host Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou. Fresh from a spectacular 7–2 Champions League victory over Newcastle United, the Blaugrana aim to capitalise on their formidable home form and extend their lead at the top of the La Liga 2025-26 table. With Real Madrid trailing by four points, a victory today would provide a significant cushion heading into the final international break of the season. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 22.

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona

Time: 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Madrid Derby La Liga 2025-26 Match?.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

Despite their attacking prowess, Barcelona’s defence remains a concern for Flick. The squad is currently navigating a mini-crisis at the back, with Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen all sidelined through injury. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia has been cleared to play following a midweek injury scare, while Eric Garcia is expected to be named among the substitutes as he nears a return from a hamstring problem.

The Madrid-based side enters this match on a six-game unbeaten streak in La Liga. However, they will be without central defender Nobel Mendy, who is serving a suspension. Rayo will likely rely on their compact defensive block and the pace of Alvaro Garcia on the counter-attack to frustrate a Barcelona side that has won all 13 of its home matches since returning to the renovated Spotify Camp Nou.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).