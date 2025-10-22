UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German champions Bayern Munich are on cloud nine at the moment, winning all their matches played in both Europe and the domestic league so far. They are in featuring in the Champions League this evening against Club Brugge where they will look to continue this flawless run. Having defeated Chelsea and Pafos in their opening matches, Vincent Kompany’s men look like they cannot put a foot wrong on current form. Opponent Club Brugge defeated Monaco in their first game but Atalanta cut them to size in their following encounter. Bayern Munich versus Club Brugge will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Villarreal 0-2 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva Score as Cityzens Win in Spain (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala are long-term absentees for Bayern Munich and there is no new update on their possible return. Harry Kane has been in sublime goal-scoring form for them and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet again. The England skipper will feature in an attacking midfield role, supporting striker Nicolas Jackson. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will look to create chances from the wide.

Club Brugge’s injury list includes Simon Mignolet, their proffered choice as the goalkeeper. Nicolo Tresoldi is set to lead their attack and his hold-up play will be crucial. If they can manage to hold on to the possession for a bit, Ciss Sandra is capable of delivering the goods in the no 10 role. Hans Vanaken and Aleksandar Stankovic are expected to sit back and make the team compact in the backline. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge Date Thursday, October 23 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Arena, Munich Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will host Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 23. The Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For the Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Bayern Munich vs Club Brugge UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Bayern Munich could score a few goals en route to a routine home victory for the Bavarians.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).