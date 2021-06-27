The first blockbuster knock-out game of the Euro 2020 is upon us as Belgium take on Portugal in Seville. Defending champions Portugal showed grit and determination to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best third place sides. After their 4-2 demolition at the hands of Germany, things looked bleak for them but they bounced back in style against France. They have historically done well in big games at the Euros and Belgium will be well aware of the fact. As for opponents Belgium, they strolled through the opening three games with easy wins and pressure is on them to get away with the chokers tag. Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Other Key Players To Watch Out For Round of 16 Fixture.

Kevin de Bruyne has recovered from the facial injury he suffered against Chelsea in the Champions League final and is all set to start against Portugal. Skipper Eden Hazard is also back in contention for a starting berth and his big game experience could come in handy. Romelu Lukaku is in the form of his life at the moment and Portugal will do well to contain the Inter Milan man. Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans in midfield can drive Belgium forward with their technical expertise.

Out of form playmaker Bruno Fernandes could miss out on a starting place again for Portugal with Renato Sanches preferred. Joao Moutinho and Danilio Perera make up the midfield for the champions after a decent display against France. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer of the competition and Portugal are heavily dependent on their star man in attack. Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku Guarantee Goals As Heavyweights Face-Off In Seville.

When is Belgium vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 match will be played on June 28, 2021 (Sunday mid-night) at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Belgium vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Belgium vs Portugal, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Belgium vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Belgium vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. Belgium certainly look the favourites considering the kind of talent they possess but given Portugal’s habit of slaying the giants, this game is too close to call.

