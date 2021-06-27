Belgium and Portugal clash in the Round of 16 of the European Championships with both sets of players certain to feel the heat. The high octane clash features a number of footballing stars with FIFA’s number one ranked team Belgium hoping to finally do justice to its tag. Under Roberto Martinez, the golden generation of Belgium players are striving to win silverware after choking in the knockouts for the last few major tournaments. It will not be easy though with holders Portugal standing in the path. Although not playing at their best, Portugal have a big game mentality and are giant slayers in many ways. Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku Guarantee Goals As Heavyweights Face-Off In Seville.

5 Key Players To Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest ever to grace the game, Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal scorer in the competition with 5 goals to his name. Portugal depend a lot on their talismanic forward to deliver the goods and he can ill afford to have a quiet match.

Diogo Jota

The Liverpool forward is an enforcer upfront with his direct runs and lethal shooting prowess. If Belgium give him space, he will make them pay. There have been times where his decision-making has not been great but he certainly makes things happen on the pitch for Portugal.

Romelu Lukaku

Big Rom is continuing his good goal-scoring form from Italian Serie A into the championships and has bagged 3 so far. A powerful presence in the final third, Portugal’s shaky defence will do well to keep the Inter Milan striker quiet.

Kevin de Bruyne

Having recovered from his facial injury, Manchester City’s playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has the potential to single-handedly run the show against Portugal. His ability to beat the markers and create openings for others is second to none in European football.

Youri Tielemans

The Leicester City midfielder goes about his business quietly but can inflict massive damage on the opposition. He is a potent box-to-box midfielder and will make Belgium tick with his slick passing range.

