Hero Super Cup 2023 is currently undergoing and the semifinal matchups have been already confirmed. In the 1st semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023, Bengaluru FC will be facing Jamshedpur on Friday, April 21. The game will take place at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala and has a starting time of 8:30 pm IST. This is the third meeting between these two teams this season. Bengaluru FC managed to win all three matches so far. Today, in this article let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinal match. 'Playing Another Final Would Be Great' Says Suresh Singh Wangjam Ahead of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash.

Bengaluru FC qualified for the semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023 after finishing at the top of Group A with five points from three matches. BFC started their Super Cup campaign with a draw against Sreenidi Deccan. Then they managed to defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC in their second match. Finally, Bengaluru played out another draw with Kerala Blasters to secure their place in the final four. BFC's biggest strength in this tournament has been their compact defense. They will be once again dependent on their star striker duo Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri for scoring goals. Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's presence as the goalkeeper gives them great stability.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC finished at the top of Group C with nine points from three matches. JFC kicked off their Super Cup 2023 campaign with a 5-3 win over FC Goa. Then they defeated ISL 2022-23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in their second match. Finally, JFC concluded the group stage with a 3-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala. JFC's biggest strength in this tournament has been their offense. They have scored 11 goals which is the most in Hero Super Cup 2023. Australian forward Harrison Sawyer has scored in all matches and is in top form. Meanwhile, Ritwik Das and Boris Singh on the wings have been exceptional. Overall we can expect a very close match.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in the 1st semifinal of Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 21. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2023. Fans will be able to watch the semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. India U17 Football Team Register Big Victory, Beat Atletico de Madrid 4–1 in Friendly Match.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2023 are with FanCode. Fans can watch the BFC vs JFC match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a match pass or subscription to enjoy the streaming.

