UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Tottenham Hotspur’s momentum has take a bit of a hit with two draws in the English Premier League and they will seek a key victory when they turn their focus on the UEFA Champions League. The London side faces Bodo/Glimt in an away tie this evening, the club they overcame in the Europa League semis last season. Bodo will have vengeance on their mind and playing in front of their home fans might just play to their advantage. Bodo/Glimt versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Rewrite UEFA Champions League History Ahead of Athletic Club Clash.

Kjetil Knutsen is ill and will not be available for this game for Bodo. redrik Sjovold, Odin Bjortuft, Jostein Gundersen, and Magnus Riisnaes will be part of the back four for the home side and they need to be stable in defence. Patrick Berg will orchestrate play in central midfield with Hakon Evjen and Sondre Auklend as the attacking option. Andreas Helmersen will be the central striker for the team and he will be supported by Mathias Jorgensen and Jens Petter Hauge on the wings.

Tottenham Hotspur will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Richarlison up top. Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus have had instant impact on the team with their creative play while also being judicious defending. Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke are closing in on their return but this game might have come too soon. Rodrigo Bentancur will make the side tick with his ability to pass through the channels.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Aspmyra Stadion Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Liv (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bodo/Glimt Will meet Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 1. The Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Aspmyra Stadion, and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Despite that fans in India will not be able to watch Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels due to other commitments. For Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, online viewing option, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Tottenham Hotspur have struggled with injuries in recent times but they should find a way to win this game.

