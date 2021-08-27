Borussia Dortmund will take on Hoffenheim in the latest round of Bundesliga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on August 27, 2021 (Friday). Both teams come into the match on the back of underwhelming results and will look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2021-22 clash can scroll down below. Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Bayern Munich, German Super Cup 2021.

Borussia Dortmund enter the game after a difficult week which saw them lose the German Super Cup final to rivals Bayern Munich and suffered a shock defeat to SC Freiburg in their previous league encounter. Meanwhile, Hoffenheim are unbeaten so far in the league, recording four points from a possible six and after a draw against Union Berlin last time around will hope to get all three points against an inconsistent Dortmund.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on August 28, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Munich and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India cannot live telecast the Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match on Sony Network channels as they are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2021-22 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim match.

