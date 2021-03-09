Borussia Dortmund will take on Sevilla in the second leg of UCL 2020-21 Round of 16 tie. The clash will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on March 09, 2021 (late Tuesday night). The German side hold the advantage following their 3-2 win in Spain last month. Meanwhile, fans searching for Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Real Madrid Make Borussia Dortmund Striker Their Top Priority.

Borussia Dortmund are the favourites to advance from the tie and have an impeccable record at hoke in the Champions League. The Germans are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the competition and have lost just once in the previous 11 outings on home soil. Meanwhile, Sevilla have won their last two away games but need to produce a comeback if they are to overturn the deficit.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The match will be held on March 10, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live-action on the online platforms. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the second leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India.

