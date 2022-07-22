Borussia Dortmund would be up against Spanish side Villarreal in a pre-season friendly on July 22 (Friday) at CASHPOINT Arena. It'll be the last club friendly for the German side before they head into competitive fixtures in 2023-23 season as Dortmund would face 1860 Munich in the first leg of DFB-Pokal on July 30. This match would be like a training drill Edin Terzic's side who are currently finding ways to get back to winning track following a 1-3 defeat against another Spanish outfit Valencia last week. For Villarreal, they have featured in two friendlies so far, one against Sporting Lisbon and another against PSV. The Yellow Submarine registered one victory and one draw in those matches, having played poorly which made coach Unai Emery furious at his players. To know Tv telecast and free online live streaming details of the match, scroll down below. Sadio Mane Wins 2022 African Player of the Year Award, Beats Mohamed Salah, Eduoard Mendy to Achieve Feat (See Pics)

The Black and Yellows have been handed a shocking news recently after their star forward Sebastian Haller was diagnosed with testicular tumor. Amidst this, the German outfit would be looking to end their pre-season campaign on a high note against Villarreal before going into competitive zone. It is expected that Terzic would play the same players who took part in Valencia defeat. Emre Can and Donyell Malen could make it to the playing XI. Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt and Giovanni Reyna would also feature in the starting eleven. New signing Salih Ozkan still remains a doubt as he is yet to be declared fit. For Villarreal, they have a strong squad under the watch of Unai Emery. Stars such as Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Samuel Chukwueze, Pau Torres and Dani Parejo would feature in the match.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal clash would be played at the CASHPOINT Arena on July 22 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal match on TV in India.

How to get Free Online Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal, Club Friendly 2022?

Fans can the online live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal on BVB-TV. Borussia Dortmund's Facebook and Youtube channel would also provide the live streaming of the clash.

