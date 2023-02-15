Out of form Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund in an away tie in their first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 with an aim to get back to old winning ways. Graham Potter, the man at the helm of the club, is under pressure to get the right results but there is a consensus he has the backing of the board. Chelsea have failed to win 5 out of their last 6 games and have dropped to 10th in the league table. Their qualification for next season’s Champions League looks improbable and hence they will need to focus on winning the title this campaign, a feat easier said than done. Opponents Borussia Dortmund are third in the German Bundesliga and are involved in the title race with just three points separating them from the top. Borussia Dortmund versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app and website from 1:30 am IST. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Abdoulaye Kamara and Youssoufa Moukoko are the players missing out for Borussia Dortmund due to injuries. Sebastien Haller, the champion player who beat cancer to return to competitive sports, will start upfront with Jude Bellingham and Marco Reus as attacking midfielders. Emre Can will hold forth in front of defence while Gio Reyna and Julian Brandt provide the width.

Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Denis Zakaria, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Armando Broja, Christian Pulsic and Edouard Mendy are the players missing out for Chelsea. Kai Havertz will lead the attack with Joao Felix getting the playmaker role. Enzo Fernandez has fit in well at his new club and he will need to assert himself on the game from the onset.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Borussia Dortmund will host English club Chelsea in their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, February 16. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea will be telecasted live on Sony Ten Sports SD/HD channels. Belgian Goalkeeper Arne Espeel Dies After Collapsing On Pitch Moments After Saving A Penalty.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Hence you can watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea match on the SonyLiv app and website. It will be a close game but the hosts should claim a narrow 1-0 win in this first leg.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).