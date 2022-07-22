Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award for 2022 on Thursday. The Bayern Munich forward clinched this title for the second time, having owned the first in 2019. The 30-year-old Senegalese had to beat his former club teammate Mohamed Salah and country mate Eduoard Mendy for the honour. Mane played a pivotal role in Liverpool's FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories, while helping the Reds to reach into the final of UEFA Champions League last season. The attacker also led Senegal to the nation's first Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 2021.

