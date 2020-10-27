Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Free Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: After registering a stunning victory in the season’s first El Clasico, Real Madrid will like to continue their winning momentum against Borussia Monchengladbach in their second game of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. As the Los Blancos succumbed a surprise defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk last week, the upcoming encounter is a must-win for the Spanish champions. Their group features another quality side in Inter Milan, and it is very likely the qualification from this group may go down to the wire. Monchengladbach led till the 90th minute in their opening game against Inter Milan and must have been disappointed with just a point. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other necessary details of MOB vs RM clash. MOB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Football Match.

Borussia Monchengladbach will recall Marcus Thuram, Jonas Hofmann and Florian Neuhaus for the contest after their cameos against Mainz in the domestic league. Florian Neuhaus, in particular, is a threat against Real Madrid with his brilliant vision and passing range. Denis Zakaria is part of the matchday squad but it is highly unlikely he will start. Lars Stindl in the no 10 role is crucial for the home team’s attack as he dictates play in the final third.

The big news for Real Madrid is star winger Eden Hazard has been included in the matchday squad. Sergio Ramos plays his first European game of the season and his presence will add a lot of composure in the backline. Luka Modric scored against Barcelona at the weekend but Federico Valverde is expected to continue in midfield alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos. Karim Benzema has look sharp post the international break but will try and be on the scoresheet tonight.

When is Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage will be played at the Borussia-Park Football Stadium. The match will take place on October 28 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. Real Madrid are slowly and steadily getting to the level that saw them win the La Liga title last season in style. Expect a 1-2 win in the favour of the hosts.

