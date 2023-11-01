After their 3-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest at home, Liverpool have an away tie against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. The Reds have made a bright start to the 2023/24 campaign with 7 victories in their 10 matches played. They are fourth in the points table with just three points separating them and league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Jurgen Klopp has to manage the squad well with Europa League on agenda as well. We should expect the German boss to make some changes for this fixture, giving the star players some much needed rest. Bournemouth ended their four game losing streak with a win over Burnley but they are struggling for consistency. Bournemouth versus Liverpool starts at 1:15 AM IST. Lionel Messi Posts Family Photo On Instagram After Winning Ballon d'Or 2023 Award (See Pic).

Max Arons is likely to miss the game due to fitness issue with Adam Smith is replacement. Tyler Adams, Emiliano Marcondes, Ryan Fredericks and Mark Travers are other key players injured for the home team. Marcos Senesi has returned to first team training and is likely to face Liverpool. Lewis Cook is suspended following his straight red against Wolves.

Darwin Nunez will lead the attack for the visitors with Coady Gakpo and Mo Salah on the wings. Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot in midfield will look to drive forward with the ball while Wataru Endo shields the backline. Thiago Alcantara’s fitness woes means he is ruled out for this game as well with question marks lingering over his career at Merseyside.

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bournemouth will face Liverpool in a round of 16 showdown in Carabao Cup 2023-24 on November 2. The EFL Cup match will be played at the Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England and it will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 match will not be telecast live in India in the absence of an official broadcasting partner and rights holder of Carabao Cup 2023-24 in India. For live streaming details, scroll down. Premier League 2023–24: Pep Guardiola Hails ‘Incredible’ Bernardo Silva After Manchester City’s Derby Win Over Manchester United.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2023-24 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2023-24 match on the FanCode app and website at the cost of a subscription fee. Bournemouth will be no match in front of Liverpool’s persistent attacking game and the visitors should secure an easy win on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 11:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).