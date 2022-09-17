Football legend Pele and PSG superstar stood by their Brazilian counterpart Vinicius Junior after the Real Madrid attacker was subjected to a vile racist abuse for his dancing celebration in the field. It all started when a racist comment was made by Spanish football agent Pedro Bravo during a TV appearance on El Chiringuito where he said that Vini should stop performing his 'monkey dance.' Following that, Pele, Neymar, Thiago Silva and other Brazil players took to social media to defend the dance of the Los Blancos player, terming it a footballing 'gesture.'

Check Pele's Tweet:

O futebol é alegria. É uma dança. É uma verdadeira festa. Apesar de que o racismo ainda exista, não permitiremos que isso nos impeça de continuar sorrindo. E nós continuaremos combatendo o racismo desta forma: lutando pelo nosso direito de sermos felizes. #BailaViniJr pic.twitter.com/yCJxJEAn4a — Pelé (@Pele) September 16, 2022

Neymar's Post for Vini:

BAILA VINI JR @vinijr — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 16, 2022

Check Real Madrid's Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)