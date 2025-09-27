Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Manchester United will be looking to build on their much needed win over Chelsea last weekend when they take on Brentford in an away tie this evening. The Red Devils are currently 11th in the points table with 7 points in 5 matches played. A big win here could potentially help them climb up the ladder and ease some pressure off manager Ruben Amorim. Opponents Brentford on the other hand are 17th in the standings and have just one victory so far. They will need to be at their very best in order to put on a fight here. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 6 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Brentford will head into this game without the services of Gustavo Nunes and Paris Meghoma. Reiss Nelson will be assessed before the game to determine his availability. Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago will form the two man forward line with Mikkel Damsgaard as the playmaker in the final third. Jordan Henderson will look to take control of things in central midfield for the home side.

Casemiro is suspended following his red card in the last game which means Manuel Ugarte will partner Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Bran Mbeumo returns to his old club and it will be a special outing for the attacking midfielder. Matheus Cunha is fit and will start with Benjamin Sesko leading the attack. Patrick Dorgu has a key role to play in Ruben Amorim’s system and he will be the player to watch out for.

Brentford vs Manchester United Match Details

Match Brentford vs Manchester United Date Saturday, September 27 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Gtech Community Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brentford will host an in-form Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Brentford vs Manchester United PL match is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and will start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025–26: Arne Slot Defends Referee Over Stoppage Time After Liverpool Beat Everton 2–1 in Merseyside Derby.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brentford vs Man United live telecast viewing option is set to be available on Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. For Brentford vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Brentford will create chances in this game but expect Manchester United to pick up a 1-2 win.

