Real Madrid have the chance to go second in the Spanish La Liga albeit temporarily, when it faces Celta Vigo in an away clash. The Los Blancos are catching up with league leaders Atletico Madrid in defence of their title. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have dropped points twice in their last three match days and this has given the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid a new lease of life. Zinedine Zidane saw his side secure a quarter-final berth in the Champions League recently and he will believe his side have what it takes to claim the Spanish title. Despite injuries to key players, the French gaffer has overseen a nine game unbeaten run which is remarkable. Opponents Celta Vigo are 10th in the rankings and for them to make it to the Europa League next campaign, they need a positive result this evening. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: After Marcelo, Vinicius Jr Teases About CR7’s Return to Real Madrid.

Hugo Mallo should start for Celta Vigo after serving a one game suspension with Kevin Vazquez making way for him. Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez and Emre Mor are injured and will not be available for selection. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina will line up in a two man forward line with Renato Tapia and Denis Suarez holding guard in central midfield. Nestor Araujo has a big job to do in defence as he will look to stop Karim Benzema and co.

Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal are the key players missing for Real Madrid with the former struggling to play two games on the bounce ever since making a big money move from Chelsea. Karim Benzema is the in form striker for the visitors and his link up play with Vinicius Jr and Marcos Asensio will be key here. Real Madrid Sweats it Out Ahead of Their La Liga 2020-21 Match Against Celta Vigo (Watch Video).

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Balaidos stadium. The match will take place on March 20, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is set to begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid for free. Celta Vigo have failed to defeat Real Madrid in any of their last 13 games and the trend will likely continue with the Los Blancos claiming another win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).