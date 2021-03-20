Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo making a comeback at Real Madrid are getting intense with each passing day. For a few days now there has been a lot of speculation that CR7 would return to Real Madrid. On Friday, we told you that Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo's comment on social media created a stir and the fans got quite excited with his comment. Now, here is another Real Madrid starlet who once again teased the fans which have led to speculation of CR7's return to Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Serie A Player of the Year Award, Thanks People Who Work Behind the Scenes to Make Juventus Better!

Vinicis Jr has spoken up about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Real Madrid and said that he is always welcomed to the Los Blancos. "Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend, who did great things for this club. I can't say anything because I don't know what's going on, but he will always be welcome in Madrid," said Vinicis Jr. The statement was shared by many Juventus fans on social media.

Here's the post by one of the fans:

Vinicius Jr: "Cristiano Ronaldo coming back? Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend, who did great things for this club. I can't say anything because I don't know what's going on, but he will always be welcome in Madrid." pic.twitter.com/fPnDRwqTiU — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 17, 2021

Prior to this, it was Zinedine Zidane who was had commented about CR7's return to Real Madrid and while speaking about his return the Real Madrid coach said that the speculations could be true.

