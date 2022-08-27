Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the Premier League 2022-23 clash on Saturday, August 27. The match would be played at Stamford Bridge and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Blues were handed a shock 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Leeds United in their last match at Elland Road and indeed, it was a pretty surprising result for them after they had started off well this season. Thomas Tuchel's men were left humiliated by a far more energetic Leeds outfit who ran roughshod to register a famous victory. Chelsea would now eye a return to winning ways and they would fancy their chances against Leicester City, who are winless in three matches. Lazio 3–1 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri Stunned As Maurizio Sarri’s Side Go Top of Serie A 2022–23 Table With Thrilling Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

The Foxes have had a horrid show thus far in the Premier League as they have two defeats and one draw after three rounds of matches. Another defeat in this match can well and truly be the nail in the coffin for Brendan Rodgers, who has come under criticism. Leicester City would eye their maiden win but it would be tough against a team like Chelsea, who will be hungry for points after a painful loss last weekend.

When is Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Leicester City match.

