Lazio put up a thrilling show to beat former champions Inter Milan 3-1 in the Serie A 2022-23 on Saturday, August 27. Goals from Pedro and Luis Alberto after Felipe Anderson had given them the lead in the 40th minute. For Inter, Lautaro Martinez scored in the 51st minute. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Lazio v Inter Result:

