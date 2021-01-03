Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea and Manchester City clash in a blockbuster Sunday matchup at Stamford Bridge with the two heavyweights looking to make up some lost ground in the title race. Hosts Chelsea have had a poor record against top 10 sides in the league and the visit of Manchester City poses a huge challenge. They are level on points with Manchester City on 26 points but have played two games more than Pep Guardiola’s men. Opponents Manchester City come into the game after several players catching the coronavirus, putting an end to all training sessions and players having to quarantine themselves. In these extraordinary times, a positive result for Manchester City will a massive achievement. Premier League 2020-21: Son Heung Scores 100th Tottenham Goal in 3-0 Win Over Leeds in EPL.

Reece James is struggling with a hamstring problem and will not feature for Chelsea against Manchester City. Playmaker Hakim Ziyech has returned to first team training and could be used as an impact substitute from the bench. Timo Werner is horribly out of form at the moment but has the trust of his manager and should start out wide. Veteran striker Olivier Giroud could get the nod ahead of Tammy Abraham as the no nine.

Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus are in quarantine following their positive COVID test and there are reports of goalkeeper Ederson too in self isolation. Sergio Aguero is set to start as the lone striker for the visitors with Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez behind the Argentine striker. Fernandinho and Rodri in a double pivot in midfield will sit back to protect the back four.

When is Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Manchester City match in English Premier League 2020-21 will be played on January 03, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester City match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. This game has a draw written all over it and unless there is a moment of brilliance, expect the teams to share the points.

