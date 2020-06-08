‘Competition Is Coming’: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Warning to Serie A Teams Ahead of League’s Restart

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

After recharging his batteries during the quarantine break in Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin as Serie A prepares for a return to competitive action on June 20, 2020 (Saturday). Juventus will begin their title defence a couple of days later away to Bologna at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium. And the Bianconeri’s star Portuguese looks absolutely ready which can be seen in his latest post. ‘Competetive’ Cristiano Ronaldo Is Similar to Michael Jordan, Says Former Sporting CP Team-Mate Rodrigo Tello.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of himself on social media while working out in the gym and showing off his top-notch physique. Along with the photo, the 35-year-old shared an intriguing caption which could only serve as a warning for the entire football world as he gears up for a return after the coronavirus suspension. Cristiano Ronaldo Workout & Diet: How Star Juventus Forward Maintains Lean Muscular Physique?

‘Monday motivation! The Competition is coming’ the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote on his post.

Monday motivation!💪🏻 The Competition is coming ⚽️😀 pic.twitter.com/mdVq45pz8s — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for his dedication to the game both on and off the pitch. In order to get in the best shape ahead of the league's restart, Ronaldo is putting in more efforts than ever and according to reports, the 35-year-old recently turned up four hours early at the Juventus facilities to do some individual workout before joining the squad for rest of the training session.

The Portuguese striker needs to be at his best if Juventus are to secure their ninth straight domestic league title. The Bianconeri’s currently hold a one-point advantage over Lazio in second place, who are spearheaded by the competitions top goal-scorer Ciro Immobile. With 12 matches left to play, the title race is still in the balance.