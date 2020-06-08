‘Competetive’ Cristiano Ronaldo Is Similar to Michael Jordan, Says Former Sporting CP Team-Mate Rodrigo Tello

Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most competitive footballers in the world at the moment and his former Sporting CP team-mate Rodrigo Tello has compared that drive to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Recently, Netflix aired a 10-part docuseries named 'The Last Dance' which mainly focused on the six-time NBA champion's journey to greatness and the kind of mindset required to become the very best.

Michael Jordan was a leader on the field and pushed his team-mates to raise their game every time they stepped on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo also has a similar kind of attitude both on and off the field. The 35-year-old is one of the most hardworking footballers and is a prime example of what you can achieve through dedication.

Tello shared the dressing room with the Juventus star, during his Sporting days and said that even at that age, he was determined to be one of the best football players. ‘I had the opportunity to be a team-mate of a phenomenal footballer like him,' Tello told Record.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s mentality was totally different from that of a 17-year-old boy. We played foosball and he was the best, we played billiards and he was the best, we did the weights and he was the one who lifted the most. He reminded me of Michael Jordan, a competitive person in everything. He did personalised training, even on match day.’ He added.

Since their days at Sporting CP, both the players have enjoyed quite different career paths. While Ronaldo has went on to play for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, Tello has made his mark in Turkey by winning several domestic titles with Besiktas.