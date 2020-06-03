Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Up Four Hours Early For Individual Practice at Juventus Training Center

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has made a comeback to Juventus, he has been in the news for being at the top of his game. Here’s another piece of news that might amaze all of us. As per a recent report, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner turns up four hours early at the Juventus Training Center for individual training. Yes! You read it right. The former Manchester United player turns up four hours early and starts his individual training and performs several exercises and then resumes with normal training with his teammates. However, this is not the first time where we have heard about CR7 coming to practice session early. His former teammate, Gareth Bale at Real Madrid had also narrated the story on how he would come early before anyone else to start his personal training. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets an Amazing Goal During Juventus Practice Session, Shares Video on Social Media.

As per a few reports, he has outdone himself and is in much better shape than before. Ronaldo even during the lockdown was seen sweating it out in the gym and never missed his routine. Prior to joining Juventus, the five-time footballer was in Madeira. He remained in touch with the game by seeking permission from a local football club to sweat it out with his son. However, this had irked a few fans and the authorities. The Mayor of Madeira had even said that CR7 should be leading from the front and should be following the laws of the lockdown.

However, Ronaldo's hard work has paid off well and he has been of his shape. Recently we told you that he shared a video of himself where he was seen netting a goal which the goal-keeper could not obstruct. The impending season of Serie A 2019-20 will begin on June 20, 2020.