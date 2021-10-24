Old Trafford is all set to welcome the match between Manchester United and Liverpool in the EPL 2021-22 Tie. The Red Devils have not won against Liverpool since 2018 and would be eager to get back to winning ways against their rivals. Right before the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issues with his roaster as he is likely to have three major injuries. Fed was not spotted in the training session, Bruno Fernandes might have been included in the squad but is doubtful. Marcus Rashford might also not be available for the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Critics Ahead of Match Against Liverpool, Says ‘I’ll Shut Critics’.

Raphael Varane has also joined the doctor's table due to a groin injury. Anthony Martial who has picked up an injury during his game against France could also be doubtful. Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the squad. Speaking of injuries, the manager of Manchester United said, " Games like Wednesday night are always going bring knocks and bruises and, yes, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time," he said during the pre-match presser. Needless to say that these roaster issues have left him sweating. He also announced the squad for the match. Check out the confirmed squad by Manchester United.

Confirmed United squad members: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Van de Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Lingard, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo

Tell us your predicted playing XI for the game in the Comments section. Do stay tuned to the updates related to the EPL 2021-22 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).