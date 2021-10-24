Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticised severely ever since he has come back to Manchester United. The Portugal star has performed exceptionally well in the EPL and Champions League games and has led the Red Devils to win matches. But the critics are still after him and very often Ronaldo is targeting for his move to Manchester United. Ahead of the game against Liverpool, Ronaldo has slammed critics who target him and said that he will shut everyone who criticises him. He also highlighted the fact that these critics don't bother him. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Rescuing Manchester United With a Goal Against Atalanta in UCL 2021-22, Says ‘We Never Give Up'.

"I'm 36 and I've won everything so am I going to be worried about the people who say bad things about me? I sleep good at night," he said Ronaldo said that he goes to bed with a good conscience and will continue doing so. CR7 is well aware of the fact that he will shut his critics. "I will still close mouths and win things," he said. With this, the Portugal star also realises that criticism is part of the business and instead takes it positively.

According to him, people only criticise him because he is good. "If they worry about me or they speak about me, it's because they know my potential and value in football still. So, it's good," he said. At the end of the interview, Ronaldo opined that he is at Manchester United only with the intention of winning matches. The match between Manchester United and Liverpool will begin at 09.00 pm.

