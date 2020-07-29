Cristiano Ronaldo is a milestone man! Isn’t he? At 35-years of age, Ronaldo has won his 32nd career title for both club and country. 13 of those came after he turned 30. Ronaldo seems to be improving with his age. Of course, his free-kicks aren’t as deadly as it used to be. But Ronaldo continues etching new heights with every season. The Juventus star has netted 10 goals in as many Serie A since football resumed in Italy and was on a six-match scoring streak before the charge came to a halt against Sassuolo. He has scored twice in the last three games and sealed Juventus’ ninth successive Serie A title with a goal in the 2-0 win over Sampdoria. Fans and Revenue Expected to Surge in Portugal As Cristiano Ronaldo Travels Home for Champions League Campaign With Juventus.

His strike against Sampdoria took Ronaldo’s goalscoring tally in 2019-20 Serie A to 31 goals. Ciro Immobile currently leads the scoring charts with 34 goals. But with two matches still to be played, Ronaldo will push himself from overtaking the Italian and winning the Capocannoniere, trophy awarded to the highest goalscorer in a single Serie A season. Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Giovanni Simeone and Other Players to Watch Out.

There are doubts if Maurizio Sarri will risk playing the Portuguese in the final two league matches especially with the Serie A title already secured. But Ronaldo will like to play and win the Capocannoniere for the first time in Italy and leave his mark in Italian football. But even if he does not manage to beat Immobile to the award, Ronaldo can leave his mark in Juventus and Italian football with a goal against Cagliari.

Ronaldo currently has 31 goals in the current Serie A season and needs just one more goal to equal Felice Borel’s all-time record of netting the highest number of goals in a single Serie A season for Juventus. Borel netted 32 goals in the 1933/34 Serie A season and Ronaldo can equal that feat if he scores against Cagliari or Roma. Juventus end their Serie A 2019-20 campaign with the home match against AS Roma.

If he does score more than a goal in these matches, Ronaldo can break the 86-year-old record and overtake the World Cup winner and Italian legend Borel to become the highest-scoring Juventus player in a single edition of the Serie A campaign. Ronaldo needs only one goal to equal Borel’s record and two or more to overtake it.

He is already the first Juventus player in 60 years to score 30 or more goals in a single Serie A campaign since John Hansen did it for the Turin club in 1951/52. And with another record in sight, Ronaldo will certainly be eager and confident to break it and etch his name in Juventus and Italian football history forever.

Ronaldo netted a hat-trick when Juventus hosted Cagliari in the reverse league fixture this season and we could be in line for another such streak from the goalscoring monster!

