With the Serie A title already secured, Juventus will travel to Cagliari for their penultimate Serie A 2019-20 game on Wednesday. Juventus’ win over Sampdoria, which helped them clinch a record ninth Scudetto, was their only second win in six matches. Maurizio Sarri’s men have lost to AC Milan and Udinese in their last six while they were also held by Atalanta and Sassuolo. But despite their recent lack of form and urgency to win consecutive matches, the Bianconeri have managed to win a ninth straight league title – a feat unmatched among Europe’s top-five leagues. Juventus Share Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Celebrating Serie A 2019–20 Title Win Ahead of Their Trip to Cagliari (See Post).

Juventus beat Cagliari 4-0 when they met in January in the reverse league fixture with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick to seal a comfortable win. They will hope for a similar result in their final away match in the league this season. Juventus end their Serie A 2019-20 season at home against AS Roma on Sunday. Cagliari are ranked 14th in the points table and are safe from the relegation zone leaving both sides with actually nothing to play for. Take a look at some key players for the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A 2019-20 match. How to Watch Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Live Streaming Online in India?

Cristiano Ronaldo

His team may have nothing to play for especially with the Serie A title secured but Ronaldo is a man for achievements and loves scoring goals. The Portuguese opened the scoring against Sampdoria taking his goalscoring tally in the league to 31 but Ciro Immobile, who was on 31 goals, netted a hat-trick to once again jump on top the Serie A scoring charts.

Immobile currently has 34 goals and is the favourite to win the Capocannoniere, awarded to the highest goalscorer in Serie A. Ronaldo will hope for another hat-trick against Cagliari having already netted one in the previous league meeting.

Joao Pedro

The 28-year-old Brazilian is Cagliari’s highest goalscorer this season with 18 goals in Serie A 2019-20. His form and goalscoring have been key to Cagliari sitting in the top 15 in the team standings and not fighting a relegation battle. But since the restart, he has only twice in 11 matches. Pedro will be the key for Cagliari if they are to cause an upset.

Giovanni Simeone

While his strike partner has suddenly lost touch, Giovanni Simeone has stepped up and has scored five goals in the last 11 matches. But despite scoring, he has not been able to help Cagliari to regular victories. Simeone netted in both of Cagliari’s wins over SPAL and Torino, which have been the team’s only win in their last 11 games since the restart. They are winless in their last eight games and need both their strikers to step up and produce something special against the champions.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine last scored six matches ago against Torino in the opening week of July and has since not found the net. He has also only assisted thrice in Juventus’ last six games. Dybala was substituted in the second half against Sampdoria for a slight niggle. There is no certainty if he will start against Cagliari especially with an important Champions League round of 16 fixture against Lyon next month, but if he does, Dybala will eye for the goal.

