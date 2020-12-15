Cristiano Ronaldo is the master of comebacks and is known to give out the best befitting replies. The moment you mess around with this guy, he knows how to come up with a better response to shut down the opponents. Now here was another instance where CR7 had the last laugh. So this happened during the Serie A 2020-21 match between Juventus and Genao where the goalkeeper Mattia Perin teased Ronaldo and the Portugal star humiliated him. The microphones in the stadium picked the conversation between Ronaldo and Perin and the video of the same was shared on social media by the fans. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player to Reach 400 Wins in Europe’s Top Five Leagues, Scores a Brace Against Genoa During Serie A 2020-21 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

Owing to the COVID-19 crisis most of the games are played in an empty stadium. Generally, the noise and the cheers in the stadium would suppress the jibes and the words of the players. But now, the conversation between Ronaldo and Pierne emerged on social media. It was Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin who first tried to tease CR7 by asking "central yet?" Ronaldo got on to his business, netted the goal and responded, "Where are you going, Perin?!"

Perin once again shouted while CR7 was taking penalties. He was heard saying, "Get up, get up, no barrier, I want to see the ball." Perin continued his jibes even during the final whistle. "scary, huh? Why don't you kick without a barrier?" But in the end, CR7 had the last laugh.

Mics picked up Ronaldo absolutely destroying Perin 😂 pic.twitter.com/vaRaL8jwN8 — Vecchia Signora Blog (@VeSiBlog) December 14, 2020

In the end, Juventus won the away fixture by 3-1. After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to the win and celebrated his 100th appearance for Bianconeri with a brace.

