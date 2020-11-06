Cristiano Ronaldo has already joined team Juventus after being tested negative with the coronavirus. Now, he will be away for national duties too where he will be seen donning the colours of Portugal for the game against France and Croatia in the UEFA Champions League 2020. The UEFA Nations League game against France will be held on November 15, 2020, where Portugal will play a host and the match against Croatia will be played on October 18, 2020. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was tested positive with COVID-19 when he was with team Portugal and was put in isolation. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Clash Averted, CR7 Reportedly Tested Positive With COVID-19 Once Again Ahead of Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21.

Later on, he travelled back to Turin which created controversy and the Portugal star was blamed for breaking the norms of COVID-19. After his comeback, Ronaldo netted a couple of goals for Juventus for the match against Spezia which the Bianconeri won by 1-4. Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by team Portugal.

Portugal squad: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Ruben Semedo, Mario Rui, Raphael Guerreiro, Domingos Duarte, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Neves, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Renato Sanches, Joao Moutinho, Sergio Oliveira, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Paulinho

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).