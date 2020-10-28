Here’s a piece of news that would disappoint all the football fans who were waiting for the mouth-watering tie between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of the Champions League 2020-21 match as he has been tested positive once again switch COVID-19 for the third time. This obviously means that he will not be featuring in the match against Lionel Messi's Barcelona which will be held on October 29, 2020, at the Allianz Training Center. Several news reports on social media have claimed that Ronaldo has been tested positive and thus will not be featuring in the tie. Cristiano Ronaldo Awaits Coronavirus Test Result Ahead of Juventus vs Barcelona UCL 2020-21 Clash.

So far Ronaldo has missed out on three matches and is currently under self-isolation, As per the protocol by UEFA, a player must test negative 24 hours before the match to feature in the game. In his absence, Alvero Morata would be opening the lineup. Cristiano Ronaldo came in contact with the virus when he was away for his national duties for the UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

Even Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo spoke up about the intense rivalry between the two players and said, "For 15 years, Messi and Ronaldo have done great things. For the first time, I'll be taking on Messi as a coach, I'll treat him with the enormous respect that he deserves." The match will begin at 1.30 am IST. Team Barcelona is already in Juventus and was seen visiting the facility ahead of the game. Indeed the fans are sad that the epic clash has been averted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).