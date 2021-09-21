Cristiano Ronaldo got a hero's welcome at Machester United and even the former Juventus forward did not fail to disappoint the fans. He scored three goals in a couple of games and now has scripted a unique record for himself. Not only this but also he is leading in two statistical categories. The former Real Madrid striker leads has more shots per game (average 6.5) and also has more shots on target per game (average 3.5) than any other player in the Premier League. Now that's quite a record! Cristiano Ronaldo Accused of Diving During West Ham vs Manchester United EPL 2021-22 Match (See Video and Reactions).

These attempts have come in from an open play. Sadio Mane from Liverpool averages 5.0 when it comes to shots per game. Whereas, when it comes to shots on target per 90 minutes, Leeds’ Mateusz Klich averages 2.43. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that Cristiano Ronaldo so far has had enjoyed a gala time with the Red Devils. CR7 had scored a brace during his first match in his first match against Newcastle. Whereas in the game against West Ham, Ronaldo scored his third goal for Manchester United.

Surely with CR7's inclusion, Manchester United has only gotten better. Ronaldo's homecoming was celebrated by the fans and just before his debut, they had lined up at the Old Trafford to get a glimpse of CR7. He thanked Sir Alex Ferguson after his return to the Red Devils and also said that he played a vital role in his comeback to Manchester United.

