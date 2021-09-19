Fans took to Twitter and accused Cristiano Ronaldo of ‘intentionally’ diving during the Manchester United’s EPL 2021-21 match against West Ham. Fans were not happy with Ronaldo diving and felt he was ‘cheating’. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter:

Why is Ronaldo diving like a salmon when he is in the air 😂#WHUMAN pic.twitter.com/mlDsMvQ7fz — H_robinson (@HRobins86886239) September 19, 2021

3rd time diving 🤣 @Cristiano Give up pal ffs — Levi Jordan (@mistaJ1levi) September 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is diving 3 or 4 times every freaking game yet no one will call him a diver 😂😂😂😂 — 🔴 (@Nada93LFC) September 19, 2021

@Cristiano why don't you join the Olympic diving team with all the dives you like to perform — Brigitte.1990 (@bridge1990) September 19, 2021

I see @Cristiano never changes. Diving like an absolute cheat! #whumun — Steve Salter (@SteveSalterPGA) September 19, 2021

