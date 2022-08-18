Liverpool [UK], August 18 (ANI): Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged on the internet of the star player appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton FC fan's hand following a match at Goodison Park last season in April 2022.

"We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage," Merseyside Police said in a statement as quoted by Skysports.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Should Be Given More Time for Better Results, Says Saurav Ganguly.

"The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 9. The matter has been dealt with by way of a conditional caution. The matter has now concluded," the statement added.

Merseyside Police launched an inquiry after a video clip went viral on the internet of Ronaldo appearing to knock the young boy's phone out of his hand as he limped off towards the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss to Everton.

Also Read | Western & Southern Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Crashes Out in Second Round Against Borna Coric.

Manchester United fell to an eighth league defeat of the season at Goodison Park, as a pumped-up Everton secured a vital victory in their fight against relegation.

Toffees youngster Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half when his deflected shot burst past David De Gea. (ANI)

Footage emerged of the Manchester United star appeared to smash the phone out of a young fan's hands following Manchester United's defeat at Goodison Park in April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)