Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Manchester United next summer after reports emerged that the Premier League club have enquired about the possibility of signing the Juventus star. Ronaldo, who left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009, has been constantly linked with a return back to the club but no deal has been agreed yet. But according to latest reports, United are once again looking to bring the Portuguese superstar back to Old Trafford and could sign him from Juventus next summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Achieves Milestone Win With Portugal, Edges Closer to All-Time Goalscoring Record With Strike in 7–0 Win Over Andorra.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United are looking to make a deal with Juventus that will see the 35-year-old make a sensational return back to Old Trafford. Juventus, who signed Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018 for a 100 Million Euros, are looking to offload the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from their wage list as they look to balance their finances, which has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer.

Ronaldo, who scored his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 7-0 rout of Andorra, is also reportedly looking for a move elsewhere to increase his chances of lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy again. Ronaldo won the last of his five UCL titles with Real Madrid in 2018 before joining Juventus. But his time in Europe with the Serie A champions has been a disaster with Juventus getting knocked out of the round of 16 and quarter-final stage in the past two seasons.

The 35-year-old was reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain before the pandemic struck and killed all chances of him moving to France. PSG, who were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last season, wants to pair up Ronaldo with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe up front. Ronaldo too is keen on joining the French giants and make one final attempt into winning in Europe again.

Ronaldo currently has a two-year contract with Juventus, which expires in the summer of 2022. But both the club and the player are looking to part ways next summer as Ronaldo enters the final year of his contract. Reports state Juventus are willing to negotiate a deal with Manchester United if Ronaldo agrees for a move back to United.

He enjoyed a fruitful period with the Red Devils after joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. Ronaldo won three Premier League titles, the 2008 Champions League, two Football League Cups and one FA Cup, a Community Shield and a FIFA Club World Cup title during his six-year spell at the English club.

