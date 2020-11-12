Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another fresh feather to his illustrious hat after coming off the bench to score in Portugal’s 7-0 rout of Andorra in an international friendly on Wednesday. Ronaldo came on at half-time and added his name on the scoresheet with a late header to add one more goal to his tally as he edged closer to overtaking Ali Daei (109 goals) and becoming the highest goalscorer in international football of all-time. Ronaldo will hope he can carry his goalscoring form to the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 when Portugal play world champions France in their next match. Barcelona Takes a Sly Jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo, Sparks Lionel Messi vs CR7 Debate Among Fans.

Ronaldo’s 85th-minute strike took his goal tally in international football to 102 and kept him just eight goals far from beating former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record number of goals (109) and becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in international football. The 7-0 win was also Ronaldo’s 100th win with the Portugal national team. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer.

Since making his debut in 2003, Ronaldo has represented the Portugal national team in 168 matches and notched up his 102nd goal in national colours while also registering his 100th win with the national team. The record number of wins makes Ronaldo one of the few exclusive players to win 100 international games with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 100 Wins With Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 100 wins with Portugal 💯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/9YFSje3GZg — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 11, 2020

He is also one of the few players in world football to play over 100 matches, score more than 100 goals and also win 100 matches with a national team. Ronaldo is the first player to 100 games with Portugal in international football. He is already the most capped footballer in Portugal’s history with 164 caps to his name and has also now won the most number of matches with the Portugal national team. Ronaldo could also soon become the all-time highest goalscorer in international football when he nets eight more goals.

Portugal, meanwhile, had little trouble in putting aside Andorra as they romped to a comfortable 7-0 win with six different players scoring on the night. Pedro Neto opened the scoring as early as the eighth minute before debutant Paulinho scored a brace in between Renato Sanches’ first goal for country in over four years. Andorra defender Emili Garcia’s own goal then added to the misery before Ronaldo got into the act and found the net while Joao Felix added the final strike to complete the rout.

