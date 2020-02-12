Cristiano Ronaldo vs Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Here’s How Former LA Galaxy Player is Preparing for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Clash Against Juventus (See Pics)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Getty)

Ever since Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stepped back into the Serie A circuit, he has been launching an attack on the Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, CR7 has not responded to any of these comments but the fans are eager to watch them play against each other which will happen on February 5, 2020, as Juventus will take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia 2020 game. Needless to say, that both CR7 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave no stone unturned for winning this game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Launches Fresh Attack on Cristiano Ronaldo, Teases him With Lionel Messi Jibe.

Zlatan particularly was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the much important game. The official page of AC Milan shared the pictures of the team sweating it out in the nets. Both AC Milan and Juventus enter the game with a loss. Juventus lost to Verona by 2-1. Milan lost to Inter Milan by 4-2. Now, let’s have a look at the picture of AC Milan’s practice session below:

View this post on Instagram Obstacles are made to be surpassed 🔴⚫ #SempreMilan A post shared by AC Milan (@acmilan) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:22am PST

Not very long ago, Zlatan he was asked about the best player in Serie A. he immediately responded by saying, "When did Messi come to Italy." Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo, he has been in red hot form ever since the start of 2020. The former Real Madrid player has scored 15 goals in 10 games and ha scripted a new record in the history of Serie A.