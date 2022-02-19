Crystal Palace will host Chelsea in the latest round of Premier League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2022 by 2-1 as Kai Havertz Scores Extra-Time Penalty Against Palmeiras.

Chelsea are fresh off the Club World Cup success but are on a poor run of form in the league. They have won just one of their past five fixtures in the competition and will aim to register a victory to keep pace with the top two. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are themselves winless in their last five league fixtures but have a decent advantage over the bottom three and will look to extend that gap.

When is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Selhurst Par Stadium in London. The game will be held on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

