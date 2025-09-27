Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Crystal Palace will welcome English Premier League leaders Liverpool at Selhurst Park with the visitors in sublime form. The Reds have won all their game so far this season and despite leaving it late at times, the squad knows how to get the job done. Manager Arne Slot saw his team knock out Southampton in the EFL Cup in their last game but will want them to be more clinical in terms of finishing. Opponents Crystal Palace have already defeated Liverpool in the Community Shied this season and they can be a bit of tough nut to crack at home. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 6 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Eddie Nketiah, Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad, and Ismaila Sarr have all been ruled out of the clash for Crystal Palace due to injuries. Dean Henderson has been a brilliant signing for Crystal Palace and his presence in goal will add strength to their backline. Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards will form the central defensive partnership. Daichi Kamada and Justin Devenny will try and create chances for striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Hugo Ekitike has come under severe criticism from his team following his red card against Southampton which was avoidable. Alexander Isak will lead the attack and will feel bit calm after scoring his first for the club. Mo Salah and Coady Gakpo are the preferred choice as the wide attackers while Dominik Szoboszlai pips Florian Wirtz to the no 10 role.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Match Details

Match Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Date Saturday, September 27 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Looking to overcome a loss, Chelsea will host Brighton in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool PL match is set to be played at Stamford Bridge in London and will start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Premier League 2025–26: Arne Slot Defends Referee Over Stoppage Time After Liverpool Beat Everton 2–1 in Merseyside Derby.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For Crystal Palace vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Liverpool have made winning a habit and they should have little trouble winning this one.

