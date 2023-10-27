Tottenham Hotspur are the league leaders in the English Premier League and they will be looking to consolidate their position at the top when they face Crystal Palace in a Friday evening game. They are one of the two teams yet to lose a game and with four wins in their last five matches, the team currently holds a two-point lead over Manchester City. Ange Postecoglou has changed the mentality of the squad and they look more confident on the pitch. Opponents Crystal Palace are in the bottom half of the table with just a solitary win in their last five attempts. They can be a bit of an unpredictable team to face at home though which makes this game special. Crystal Palace versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST. A Look Back at Sir Bobby Charlton’s Life, Career; From Surviving Munich Accident to Becoming Football Icon.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are ruled out of the game for Crystal Palace owing to injuries which is a blow for the hosts. Cheick Doucoure in midfield will sit back and try and provide cover for the backline. Jefferson Lerma and Matheus Franca will look to try and create openings for the frontline of Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard.

Ivan Perisic and Rodrigo Bentancur are ruled out for the season but Spurs have done well in their absence. Dejan Kulusveski and Richarlison on the wings will try and stretch the Crystal Palace backline. Son Heung Min will play as the lone striker with James Maddison behind him as the key playmaker. Yves Bissouma has been brilliant in midfield and he has an important role to play in the game. Dussehra 2023: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and Other Football Clubs Wish Fans on the Occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

When is Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Crystal Palace will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2023-24 on October 28. The match will be played at Selhurst Park and it will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Crystal Palace will create a few chances in the contest but it is the visitors that should claim all three points.

