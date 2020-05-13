Czech Republic Football Season to Resume at the End of May After Two Months of Closure Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Prague, May 13: Football matches will start again in the Czech Republic at the end of May after over two months of forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the League Football Association (LFA) has announced.

Teams voted Tuesday to extend the league competition beyond June 30, which is the typical end of the football season, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first competition will be the 23rd round of Czech First League which will take place between Teplice and Liberec on May 23, according to local media reports.

The Second League will start in the week after May 25 and can expect playoffs during July, the league association said.

Matches will be played without spectators based on the guidelines of public health officials, according to the release by the association.