Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Al-Nassr travel to the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on 21 January 2026, to face Damac in a pivotal Saudi Pro League 2025-26.fixture. The visitors aim to maintain their second-place standing and close the gap on league leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr currently sits in second place with 34 points, trailing Al-Hilal by seven points. Cristiano Ronaldo Hands First-Ever Globe Sports Award to Novak Djokovic in Dubai, Calls Him An 'Example' By Lauding His Longevity (Watch Video).

After a difficult run in late 2025 that saw three consecutive defeats, the club has regained some footing but cannot afford to drop points against a struggling Damac side. Damac are currently 15th in the table, hovering just two points above the relegation zone, and are desperate for a result to end their four-match winless streak.

However, all eyes are on the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon missed a key group training session earlier this week, sparking concerns regarding a potential minor muscle injury. Team sources suggest he remains determined to feature as Al-Nassr looks to build on their recent 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Damac vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

If Ronaldo is cleared to start, he will likely lead the line alongside Anderson Talisca. Should the medical team advise caution, Sadio Mané—who returns from a domestic suspension—is poised to take a more central role in the attacking trident.

Speculation regarding Ronaldo's fitness intensified after he was reportedly seen working individually with the medical staff on Tuesday. Despite this, the 40-year-old forward is expected to travel with the squad to Abha. Manager Jorge Jesus faces a delicate balancing act; while Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with 15 goals, the club is wary of aggravating any physical strain ahead of a congested February schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).