Denmark and set to face Austria in their fourth UEFA Nations League 2022-23 encounter on Tuesday, June 14. The match would be played at the Parken Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After two back-to-back wins to begin their campaign, Denmark's juggernaut came to an end with a 1-0 defeat to Croatia in their last match. Despite the result, they are current toppers of Group A and are looking for a strong team who would make it to the next stage. Darwin Nunez Transfer News: Liverpool Set To Announce Uruguayan Striker After Agreeing €100m Deal

Austria on the other hand, have one win, and as many losses and draws from three matches played so far. They would be raring to get their second victory of the competition, which would put them on top of the points table. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Denmark vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Denmark vs Austria UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Parken and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Denmark vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Denmark vs Austria UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten and Six SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Denmark vs Austria, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Denmark vs Austria, UEFA Nations League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

