Liverpool are have got their man as they have completed the signing of Uruguayan youngster Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-olf has been on the radar of several teams but has decided to join the Reds for a massive fee and a six-year deal. The forward from Benfica will become the most expensive signing in the club's history. Five Most Anticipated Transfer Deals of Summer 2022.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Benfica have reached an agreement over the transfer of Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old striker will cost the Reds around €75m plus €25m in add-ons to reach a €100m package, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Amid Bayern Munich Links, Liverpool Star Addresses His Future.

The 22-year-old was not part of Uruguay's squad for their 5-0 friendly win over Panama as he is expected to undergo medical tests with Liverpool on Monday. Darwin Nunez is expected to be announced by the club later in the day. He is set to earn around £120,000-a-week once he completes the transfer.

The Uruguayan striker will sign a deal for six years with the Reds, keeping him at the club till 2028. The 22-year-old is one of the most promising prospects in the sport at the moment and has grabbed the attention of many with his goal-scoring exploits.

Darwin Nunez was in sensational form for Benfica during the 2021-22 season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions for the Lisbon giants, including an incredible mark of 26 in 28 in the Primeira Liga and six in the Champions League.

