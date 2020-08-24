Last night Bayern Munich went on to beat PSG in the finals of the Champions League 2019-20. The team won by 1-0 to win the title. Now after the Bundesliga Giants won the title, they went on to celebrate their win. The Bundesliga players appeared to mock PSG star Neymar by singing the song ‘Hawaii’ which is sung by the Maluma. Now, this Columbian singer happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Natalia Barulich who is currently dating the PSG star. Now it is very likely that it would be by mere coincidence that the players would be singing this song to celebrate their win. Neymar Congratulates Wrong Team After PSG’s UCL Final Loss, Bayer Leverkusen Respond Hilariously (See Tweet).

But only last week Neymar and his teammates were seen mocking at the song along with his teammates. The song is about his break up with Barulich and the former Barcelona star was seen singing the same. French defender Lucas Hernandez was seen banging the drums while the song was been crooned. Captain Manuel Neuer was seen holding the trophy.

Last week Neymar had posted a video of himself mocking at the track after they won the Champions League 2019-20 semi-final along with Leipzig. Post this, Maluma deleted his personal Instagram account. The Germans picked up the title after Kingsman Coman scored a goal and walked away with the match. Neymar Jr was seen weeping inconsolably after the game. He was in fact comforted by a few players from Bayern Munich.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).